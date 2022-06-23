Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 23, 2022 Today Updated 10:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today GOLF 113th Manoa Cup: Open Division, Round of 16, 7 a.m.; Women’s Division, Semifinals, 8:21 a.m. at Oahu Country Club. FRIDAY GOLF 113th Manoa Cup: Open Division, quarterfinals, 7:09 a.m.; semifinals, noon; Women’s Division, final round, 7 a.m. at Oahu Country Club. GOLF 113th Manoa Cup At Oahu Country Club Wednesday Open Division Round of 32 Region 1 Peter Jung def. Garrett Takeuchi, 6&5 Remington Hirano def. Joe Phengsavath, 19 holes Andy Okita def. Taylor Watanabe, 6&5 Adam Quandt def. Jake Sequin, 2&1 Region 2 Zachary Sagayaga def. Keita Okada, 2&1 Noah Daher def. Noah Otani, 3&1 Luciano Conlan def. Davis Lee, 3&1 Dane Watanabe def. Katsuhiro Yamashita, 2&1 Region 3 Kolbe Irei def. Nate Choi, 6&4 Ben Cafferio def. Blaine Kimura, 2&1 Bryce Toledo-Lue def. Lee Anderson, 2&1 Anson Cabello def. Jackson Ibarra, 3&2 Region 4 Tyler Ogawa def. Brandan Kop, 6&5 Keanu Akina def. Hunter Hughes, 3&2 Marshall Kim def. Alika Bell, 1-up Eric Molina def. Alex Kam, 2-up Women’s Division Quarterfinals Raya Nakao def. Madison Takai, 8&7 Mia Hirashima def. Madison Kuratani, 1-up Kara Kaneshiro def. Emiko Sverduk, 3&2 Alison Takamiya def. Kirsten Hall, 2&1 SOFTBALL Makua Alii Wednesday Hui Ohana 20, Fat Katz 5 Makules15, Islanders 2 Na Pueo 17, Go Deep 10 Aikane 16, Hawaiians 4 Bad Company 18, Action 15 Sportsmen 10, Waipio 7 Xpress 9, Golden Eagles 8 Hikina 15, Lokahi 14 Ho ‘O Ikaina 11, Firehouse 8 Zen 14, Yankees 9 P.H. Shipyard 25, Na Kahuna 10 Previous Story Television and radio – June 23, 2022