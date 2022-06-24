Off the News: A Hawaiian shopping center

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ground has broken for Ho‘omaka Marketplace, a shopping center with proceeds to benefit Kapolei’s Hawaiian homesteaders. It will support the Kapolei Heritage Center, which already is equipped with certified kitchens and classrooms serving the community. Read more

Ground has broken for Ho‘omaka Marketplace, a shopping center with proceeds to benefit Kapolei’s Hawaiian homesteaders. It will support the Kapolei Heritage Center, which already is equipped with certified kitchens and classrooms serving the community.

That news comes in the wake of a $600 million legislative infusion to cut the homestead waiting list, and a just-announced $22.3 million federal housing grant. So far, 2022 is shaping up as a banner year for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.