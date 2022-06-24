Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A Hawaiian shopping center Today Updated 7:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Ground has broken for Ho‘omaka Marketplace, a shopping center with proceeds to benefit Kapolei’s Hawaiian homesteaders. It will support the Kapolei Heritage Center, which already is equipped with certified kitchens and classrooms serving the community. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Ground has broken for Ho‘omaka Marketplace, a shopping center with proceeds to benefit Kapolei’s Hawaiian homesteaders. It will support the Kapolei Heritage Center, which already is equipped with certified kitchens and classrooms serving the community. That news comes in the wake of a $600 million legislative infusion to cut the homestead waiting list, and a just-announced $22.3 million federal housing grant. So far, 2022 is shaping up as a banner year for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Previous Story Column: Energy bill would foreclose sustainable economy, future