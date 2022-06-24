comscore Off the News: A Hawaiian shopping center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A Hawaiian shopping center

  • Today
  • Updated 7:58 p.m.

Ground has broken for Ho‘omaka Marketplace, a shopping center with proceeds to benefit Kapolei’s Hawaiian homesteaders. It will support the Kapolei Heritage Center, which already is equipped with certified kitchens and classrooms serving the community. Read more

