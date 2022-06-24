comscore Editorial: Close Red Hill as quickly as possible | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Close Red Hill as quickly as possible

  • Today
  • Updated 7:01 p.m.

Fuel leaks at the Navy’s Red Hill storage facility pose a grave hazard to Oahu’s environment and water supply. And revelations about the dimensions of this disaster keep coming, further complicating an already complex mandate to defuel the massive tanks. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: At 50, Title IX still a game-changer

Scroll Up