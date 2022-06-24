comscore Hawaii gun laws might be in jeopardy after federal ruling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii gun laws might be in jeopardy after federal ruling

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state law Thursday that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. Above, 808 Gun Club co-owner Tom Tomimbang stands by one of the display cases with handguns for purchase on Thursday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state law Thursday that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. Above, 808 Gun Club co-owner Tom Tomimbang stands by one of the display cases with handguns for purchase on Thursday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, semi- automatic handguns were displayed for sale at the business.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, semi- automatic handguns were displayed for sale at the business.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Handgun users shot at silhouette targets inside the range at the 808 Gun Club in Honolulu on Thursday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Handgun users shot at silhouette targets inside the range at the 808 Gun Club in Honolulu on Thursday.

In a landmark ruling that could make it easier for people to carry handguns in public in Hawaii, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday toppled a New York state law limiting who can have a permit to carry a pistol outside their home. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu police investigating burglaries at 24 businesses

Scroll Up