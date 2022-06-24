Hawaii gun laws might be in jeopardy after federal ruling
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:12 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York state law Thursday that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. Above, 808 Gun Club co-owner Tom Tomimbang stands by one of the display cases with handguns for purchase on Thursday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, semi- automatic handguns were displayed for sale at the business.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Handgun users shot at silhouette targets inside the range at the 808 Gun Club in Honolulu on Thursday.