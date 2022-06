Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii County has named Aulani Freitas the Hawaii island film commissioner within the Department of Research &Development. Fretias brings nearly two decades of television and film industry experience to her new role, having most recently worked on shows such as “American Idol” and “Magnum P.I.” She also worked within the state of Hawaii Creative industries Division. Her appointment will begin June 16.

>> Kaiser Permanente has named Aimee Ellis, RN, director of Acute Care Serv­ices. Ellis has over two years of experience as a nurse and has held several leadership roles throughout her eight years at Kaiser Permanente. Most recently, she served as the regional clinical operations manager in Kaiser Permanente’s Mid-Atlantic region serving Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. She received her MBA from Western Governors University in Millcreek, Utah, and holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain University. She is also a graduate of Kaiser Permanente’s National Elevate Leadership program and is a board-certified nurse executive.

