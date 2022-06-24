comscore Trailblazer Patsy Mink commemorated on 50th anniversary of Title IX | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Trailblazer Patsy Mink commemorated on 50th anniversary of Title IX

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Hawaii Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna presented a lei.

    Above, Hawaii Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna presented a lei.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Gwendolyn Mink helped unveil a portrait of her mother, the late Rep. Patsy Mink of Hawaii, during a celebration Thursday at the Capitol in Washington. The ceremony honored the late representative, who was the first Asian American woman elected to Congress and who helped pass the Title IX Amendment to prohibit sex-based discrimination in federal programs.

    Gwendolyn Mink helped unveil a portrait of her mother, the late Rep. Patsy Mink of Hawaii, during a celebration Thursday at the Capitol in Washington. The ceremony honored the late representative, who was the first Asian American woman elected to Congress and who helped pass the Title IX Amendment to prohibit sex-based discrimination in federal programs.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. David Ige presented a proclamation to artist Holly Young on Thursday during a ceremony in front of the Hawaii State Library. Young created the bronze statue of Patsy Mink.

    Gov. David Ige presented a proclamation to artist Holly Young on Thursday during a ceremony in front of the Hawaii State Library. Young created the bronze statue of Patsy Mink.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A celebration honoring the late U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink was held Thursday in front of the Hawaii State Library. The event was hosted by Hawaii Women Lawyers, Women’s Legislative Caucus, Zonta Club of Leilehua and the University of Hawaii. Guest speakers included Hawaii first lady Dawn Amano-Ige, Hawaii Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna and Sen. Rosalyn Baker. Dignitaries gathered Thursday for a group photo after draping lei on Mink’s statue at the Hawaii State Library.

    A celebration honoring the late U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink was held Thursday in front of the Hawaii State Library. The event was hosted by Hawaii Women Lawyers, Women's Legislative Caucus, Zonta Club of Leilehua and the University of Hawaii. Guest speakers included Hawaii first lady Dawn Amano-Ige, Hawaii Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna and Sen. Rosalyn Baker. Dignitaries gathered Thursday for a group photo after draping lei on Mink's statue at the Hawaii State Library.

The unveiling of a new portrait of the late Hawaii U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink at the U.S. Capitol, a lei ceremony and speeches at Mink’s statue in Honolulu, and other events and initiatives around the nation marked the 50th anniversary on Thursday of the anti-sex-discrimination law popularly referred to as Title IX. Read more

