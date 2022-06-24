Trailblazer Patsy Mink commemorated on 50th anniversary of Title IX
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:54 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Hawaii Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna presented a lei.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gwendolyn Mink helped unveil a portrait of her mother, the late Rep. Patsy Mink of Hawaii, during a celebration Thursday at the Capitol in Washington. The ceremony honored the late representative, who was the first Asian American woman elected to Congress and who helped pass the Title IX Amendment to prohibit sex-based discrimination in federal programs.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige presented a proclamation to artist Holly Young on Thursday during a ceremony in front of the Hawaii State Library. Young created the bronze statue of Patsy Mink.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A celebration honoring the late U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink was held Thursday in front of the Hawaii State Library. The event was hosted by Hawaii Women Lawyers, Women’s Legislative Caucus, Zonta Club of Leilehua and the University of Hawaii. Guest speakers included Hawaii first lady Dawn Amano-Ige, Hawaii Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna and Sen. Rosalyn Baker. Dignitaries gathered Thursday for a group photo after draping lei on Mink’s statue at the Hawaii State Library.