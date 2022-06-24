comscore Trial continues in inmate beating, cover-up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Trial continues in inmate beating, cover-up

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

A former corrections officer took the stand Thursday on the second day of a federal jury trial of three former state corrections officers charged in the June 15, 2015, attack on an inmate at Hawaii Community Correctional Center, and its cover-up. Read more

