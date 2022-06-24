comscore Tripler agrees to $15 million settlement for child who suffered brain damage during birth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tripler agrees to $15 million settlement for child who suffered brain damage during birth

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • COURTESY GALBREATH FAMILY In this undated photo of the Galbreath family, Baby Galbreath is seen walking with his parents at age 3. Leg braces normally worn were removed for the photo.

    COURTESY GALBREATH FAMILY

    In this undated photo of the Galbreath family, Baby Galbreath is seen walking with his parents at age 3. Leg braces normally worn were removed for the photo.

  • COURTESY GALBREATH FAMILY Baby Galbreath suffered severe, permanent brain damage during delivery, allegedly caused by negligent delays at Tripler Army Medical Center.

    COURTESY GALBREATH FAMILY

    Baby Galbreath suffered severe, permanent brain damage during delivery, allegedly caused by negligent delays at Tripler Army Medical Center.

Thirty minutes. Had the hospital staff at Tripler Army Medical Center performed an emergency cesarean section just a half hour earlier on Feb. 17, 2018, Carolyn Galbreath would have given birth to a healthy, full-term baby boy, experts on behalf of the family contend. Read more

Previous Story
Trial continues in inmate beating, cover-up

Scroll Up