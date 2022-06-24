comscore Best friends Raya Nakao and Mia Hirashima will face off in the Manoa Cup final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Best friends Raya Nakao and Mia Hirashima will face off in the Manoa Cup final

  • By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kara Kaneshiro, right, walked with finals opponent Raya Nakao after winning her match on Thursday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kara Kaneshiro, right, walked with finals opponent Raya Nakao after winning her match on Thursday.

On the 14th green at Oahu Country Club, Raya Nakao stayed back to watch the pair behind her. Read more

Previous Story
Title IX report: Dr. Donnis Thompson was a champion in life and for all women
Next Story
Television and radio – June 24, 2022

Scroll Up