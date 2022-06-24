comscore Hawaii Beat: Three from Hawaii named Scholar-Athletes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Beat: Three from Hawaii named Scholar-Athletes

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Daelenn Tokunaga and Bria Beale of Hawaii Hilo and Keita Okada from Hawaii Pacific University were named the PacWest Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year for their respective sports, as announced by the league office on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Title IX report: Dr. Donnis Thompson was a champion in life and for all women
Next Story
Television and radio – June 24, 2022

Scroll Up