Hawaii Beat: Three from Hawaii named Scholar-Athletes

Daelenn Tokunaga and Bria Beale of Hawaii Hilo and Keita Okada from Hawaii Pacific University were named the PacWest Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year for their respective sports, as announced by the league office on Thursday.

Tokunaga was named the Scholar-Athlete for women’s soccer. The junior, who is also the PacWest Player of the Year, earned a 3.83 grade point average through the spring semester in Administration of Justice. She is UH-Hilo’s first women’s soccer honoree.

Beale was named the Scholar-Athlete in women’s volleyball. The senior was also named the PacWest Player of the Year for her sport. Beale earned a 4.0 GPA in her graduate major of Psychology and Mental Health Counseling, and she had an undergraduate GPA of 3.90 in Communication.

Okada was named the Scholar-Athlete in men’s golf. Okada is also the reigning Men’s Golfer of the Year, as well as the two-time PacWest Conference individual champion, while leading the Sharks to their first PacWest team championship this year. He had a 3.11 GPA in Business Administration.