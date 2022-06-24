Scoreboard – June 24, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

GOLF

113th Manoa Cup: Open Division,

quarterfinals, 7:09 a.m.; semifinals, noon; Women’s Division, final round, 7 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.

SATURDAY

GOLF

113th Manoa Cup: Open Division, final round, 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.

PADDLING

‘Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Lokahi Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

GOLF

113th manoa cup

Thursday

Open Division

Round of 16

Peter Jung def. Remington Hirano, 1 up

Andy Okita def. Adam Quandt, 19 holes

Tyler Ogawa def. Keanu Akina, 19 holes

Marshall Kim def. Eric Molina, 4&2

Zachary Sagayaga def. Noah Daher, 5&3

Luciano Conlan def. Dane Watanabe, 2 up

Kolbe Irei def. Ben Cafferio, 4&3

Anson Cabello def. Bryce Toledo-Lue, 4&3

Women’s Division

Semifinals

Raya Nakao def. Mia Hirashima, 6&4

Kara Kaneshiro def. Alison Takamiya, 5&4