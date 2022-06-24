Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 24, 2022 Today Updated 10:08 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today GOLF 113th Manoa Cup: Open Division, quarterfinals, 7:09 a.m.; semifinals, noon; Women’s Division, final round, 7 a.m. at Oahu Country Club. SATURDAY GOLF 113th Manoa Cup: Open Division, final round, 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at Oahu Country Club. PADDLING ‘Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a: Lokahi Regatta, 8 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park. GOLF 113th manoa cup Thursday Open Division Round of 16 Peter Jung def. Remington Hirano, 1 up Andy Okita def. Adam Quandt, 19 holes Tyler Ogawa def. Keanu Akina, 19 holes Marshall Kim def. Eric Molina, 4&2 Zachary Sagayaga def. Noah Daher, 5&3 Luciano Conlan def. Dane Watanabe, 2 up Kolbe Irei def. Ben Cafferio, 4&3 Anson Cabello def. Bryce Toledo-Lue, 4&3 Women’s Division Semifinals Raya Nakao def. Mia Hirashima, 6&4 Kara Kaneshiro def. Alison Takamiya, 5&4 Previous Story Television and radio – June 24, 2022