Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved' | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 a.m.
  • PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS / AP President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday.

The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two summits in Europe. Read more

