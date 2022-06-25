Corrections: June 25

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Sabrina McKenna was the first Asian American LGBTQ justice on any state supreme court. Information was inaccurately reported in a story on Page B1 Friday.