Letters: Support for guns, demand for women; Walking around with guns won’t preserve life; Trump and supporters feel beyond reproach

The Supreme Court of the United States’ June message to the people: Read more

Support for guns, demand for women

>> You will carry a fetus.

>> Y’all can carry guns.

Ann Beeson

Chinatown

Walking around with guns won’t preserve life

Is the irony of the recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions lost on us? The conservative wing of the court pretends to want to preserve life, allowing bans on abortion, then saying it’s OK to walk around strapped with a weapon.

We know that more weapons mean more shooting deaths, but that’s OK with our conservative justices, who apparently can’t wrap their heads around the meaning of “a well-regulated militia.”

Some sociologists surmise the drop in violent crime of the early 1990s was due to the passage of Roe v. Wade, so that unwanted children were not born into this world, with all of the incumbent social issues that can lead to a life of crime.

What will happen in 20 years when unwanted children reach adulthood and have easy access to the weapons of their choice?

Joseph W. Turban

Makakilo

Trump and supporters feel beyond reproach

What makes us human? We make mistakes and errors. We apologize. Humans are not perfect. This is how Donald Trump has poisoned the Republican Party and American society. In his maniacal, warped egotistical mind he is without fault. He will never apologize. It’s a sign of weakness.

His followers have taken up his cause. He called the coronavirus “kung flu.” They attacked all Asians. It continues to this day. There are more “Karens.” They berate and belittle others just like Trump.

The Republicans and Fox News push the “race replacement theory” — an unfounded, unsubstantiated claim that led to the mass killing of Black shoppers in Buffalo. It’s like Trump’s “Big Lie.” We saw what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. Many Republicans in Congress are unapologetic.

Trump and his cult believe they make no mistakes or errors. It makes them feel superior, beyond reproach. Instead, they come across as inhuman and inhumane.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

