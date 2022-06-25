comscore Roe v. Wade ruling spurs strong reactions in Hawaii from all sides | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Roe v. Wade ruling spurs strong reactions in Hawaii from all sides

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People gathered Friday along Ala Moana Boulevard to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People gathered Friday along Ala Moana Boulevard to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A woman held a sign as part of Friday’s protest along Ala Moana Boulevard.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A woman held a sign as part of Friday’s protest along Ala Moana Boulevard.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Tension flared between Alfred Keaka Hiona Medeiros and a Federal Protective Service officer during Friday’s protest along Ala Moana Boulevard.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tension flared between Alfred Keaka Hiona Medeiros and a Federal Protective Service officer during Friday’s protest along Ala Moana Boulevard.

Abortion remains legal and protected under law in Hawaii; the Democratic-leaning state was the first to legalize abortion in 1970, three years before the landmark Roe v. Wade case. Read more

Previous Story
Tripler agrees to $15 million settlement for child who suffered brain damage during birth

Scroll Up