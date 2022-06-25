comscore Hawaii health director urges masking, vaccination | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii health director urges masking, vaccination

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER

The state Department of Health recommends masking in public indoors during the current coronavirus pandemic, even with average case counts trending down. Read more

