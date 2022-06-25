Jerry Rice will be part of youth football camp at Salvation Army Kroc Center

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice will be an instructor at a youth football camp today at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Read more

The registration is closed for the free camp, which will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

Around 200 keiki ages 7-14 are scheduled to attend the camp, which is hosted by the Center for West Oahu. It will focus on fundamentals and sportsmanship.

Rice had 1,549 receptions for 22,895 yards and 197 touchdowns in his NFL career from 1985 to 2004.

Brooks named UH women’s golf coach

Julie Brooks, a University of Hawaii women’s assistant golf coach from 2004 to 2006, has been named the head coach of the Rainbow Wahine, athletics director David Matlin announced.

Brooks served as UC Irvine head coach from 2006 through last season, and is a three-time Big West Coach of the Year.

“The opportunity to move home and coach the University of Hawaii is a dream come true,” Brooks said. “The University of Hawaii has a rich golf tradition and I’m looking forward to continue moving the program forward athletically and academically.”

Robinson joins UH water polo staff

The University of Hawaii has named James Robinson associate head coach of women’s water polo.

Robinson, who played at UCLA and professionally in Australia, most recently served as an assistant with the Bruins.

“He has tremendous water polo knowledge and a firsthand understanding of what it takes to be the very best,” said UH head coach Maureen Cole.