Editor’s note: The stakes are high for Hawaii’s people as we choose a new governor this fall. In the spirit of providing information to readers, the Star-Advertiser’s Sunday Insight section asks the main, actively campaigning Democratic gubernatorial candidates — Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green and Kai Kahele — about their detailed strategies for Hawaii’s most urgent and toughest issues.

Their visions are being presented on the last Sunday of each month prior to August’s primary election.

Today’s topic: Climate change and clean energy

—

Climate change intersects with nearly every major challenge we face in Hawaii. Whether it’s protecting our environment, diversifying our economy or building new infrastructure, responding to potentially existential climate change should be foundational to our decision making.

Destructive floods like the ones that ravaged Kauai in 2018 and Oahu’s North Shore in March 2021 will become more frequent and severe. Rising sea levels coupled with more frequent storms and potentially destructive hurricanes will exacerbate coastal erosion. Developing solutions to address climate change that are grounded in resiliency, sustainability and ‘aina aloha will be paramount to a safe and secure future for Hawaii.

First, we must build climate resilience across our communities and infrastructure in support of our working families. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides a once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure across the next four years, much of it with a focus on climate adaptation. The state must have the capability and capacity to target these federal resources.

As your governor, I will utilize my federal experience and relationships in Washington, D.C., to ensure critical departments retain development specialists who have experience applying for competitive federal discretionary grants. Working together with the county mayors and the University of Hawaii, we will increase the resources and ability to deliver on climate adaptation infrastructure projects providing all aspects of training and federal project delivery.

Second, we must reduce the climate threat by continuing the state’s mandate to achieve 100% electricity generation through renewable energy sources by 2045. The Ige administration should be commended for bringing Oahu to 40% renewable electricity generation. However, increasing this percentage (especially with the AES coal plant in Kapolei shutting down in September) will require difficult decisions to be made. Land constraints on Oahu will drive competition between housing, agriculture and utility scale solar.

As such, residential and commercial rooftop solar should be incentivized and maximized. As battery storage improves, solar and wind will only continue their global trend of outpacing conventional fossil fuels. Further, investments in innovative emerging renewable technologies and fuels — such as sustainable aviation fuel, ocean thermal energy conversion, and hydrogen from geothermal resources — should be explored and incentivized. Meeting this mandate will require teamwork and finding consensus between our communities, the utility, the Public Utilities Commission and policy makers.

Regarding energy, I oppose legislation that mandates a minimum percentage of “firm” renewable energy. I believe that with the ever-increasing efficiency and cost-reduction of energy storage, coupled with advances in new renewable technologies, legislation such as Senate Bill 2510 will corner the state into bad decision-making. Let us not forget that per state mandate, we must also be carbon negative by 2045. Should the state mandate that one-third of our energy be sourced from “firm renewables” (which still rely on burning carbon), we will then have the additional task of offsetting that carbon.

Finally, should Gov. David Ige sign House Bill 1800 into law, the next administration will have a framework to set greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement and put Hawaii on a pathway to full decarbonization. Bold, clean energy policy actions such as this will not only create new jobs but will also reduce our carbon footprint and dependence on fossil fuels.

There is no time to waste. Our state has the opportunity to be recognized as a worldwide pioneer in the field of renewable energy, while at the same time benefiting our local communities and ensuring energy security across our future. Addressing the climate crisis before us is a daunting task that will require hard conversations, sound policy and monetary investments by our county, state and federal governments.

From the inception of the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative started during Gov. Linda Lingle’s administration, to the continued attention and commitments made during Gov. Neil Abercrombie’s administration, and the bold commitment made during Gov. Ige’s administration, our next governor must double down on these efforts. Innovative and bold investments of human capital and collaborative leadership that breeds success will ultimately be required to help position Hawaii as a leader in sustainable energy and climate action.

Kaialiʻi Kahele, Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District representative, also is a commercial pilot and former state senator.