2 summer music series return to Waikiki Zoo, Waikiki Aquarium
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:45 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
Maunalua — Kahi Kaonohi, from left, Bobby Moderow Jr. and Richard Gideon — will open the Honolulu Zoo’s “Wildest Show in Town” series on Wednesday.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
The Waikiki Aquarium opens its Ke Kani O Ke Kai Summer Concert Series on Thursday with an appearance by Makana.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree