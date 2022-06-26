2 summer music series return to Waikiki Zoo, Waikiki Aquarium

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Music returns live and in person to Honolulu Zoo and the Waikiki Aquarium this week. Read more

The zoo is bringing back its “Wildest Show in Town” concert series on Wednesday with a performance by Maunalua, the classic trio that has entertained Hawaii for nearly 30 years. It’s the first in a five-concert series that will raise funds for the construction of a new exhibit for the ‘io, or Hawaiian hawk (Buteo solitarius), a threatened species found only on Hawaii island. There will also be animal-­themed games and contests for keiki.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for Zoo ­Society members and $5 for children ages 3-12. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with the music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Formed in 1993, Mauna­lua consists of Bobby Moderow Jr., Kahi Kaonohi and Richard Gideon. Their debut album, “Maunalua,” released in 2000, won the Na Hoku Hanohano Award for Hawaiian album of the year. They’ve gone on to win Hokus for group of the year and favorite entertainer of the year.

The series continues next month with “Sistah” Robi Kahakalau on July 6, Pure Heart on July 13, the Makaha Sons on July 20 and Amy Hanaiali‘i on July 27.

THE WAIKIKI Aquarium opens its Ke Kani O Ke Kai Summer Concert Series on Thursday with an appearance by Makana, the versatile singer/songwriter and guitarist. He’ll be joined by Moderow as a special guest, along with fellow ­Hawaiian music virtuosos Kawika ­Kahiapo and George Kuo.

The series, which is a fundraiser for the aquarium, continues July 21 with three-time Grammy winner Kalani Pe‘a with Hula Halau o Kamuela and concludes Aug. 11 with a performance by Streetlight Cadence and friends.

During the concerts, guests are encouraged to explore the aquarium galleries, which will remain open throughout the evening.

General admission for individual concerts is $55 for adults and $20 for children ages 5-12. Tickets for Friends of the Waikiki Aquarium members are $35 for adults and $15 for kids. Series tickets are priced at $140 general admission, $75 for children, $80 for members and $45 for children. To purchase tickets, go to 808ne.ws/waikikiaquarium.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and conclude around 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local restaurant partners. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mats, blankets or low sand chairs to sit on the beachfront lawn.