K-Drama: Bo-bae learns startling news about Mal-sook on ‘Dearest Lady’

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 33-34

6:40 p.m. today

Bo-bae is shocked to find out that Mal-sook is Gyu-chan’s ex-wife. Finding out Ah-reum is the woman Kang-ho’s been seeing, Se-ran confronts Ah-reum. Ah-jung gets caught trying to look at Byung-ki’s cellphone. Se-ran drags Ah-reum to Kang-ho’s office.

Episodes 35-36

7:45 p.m. today

Young-kwang and Ah-reum go on an overnight business trip. Se-ran is elated to learn that Young-kwang and Ah-reum had gone on a trip together. Bo-bae packs up and leaves after seeing a marriage registration. ­Heung-gia asks Kang-ho his reasons for wanting to marry Se-ran. Se-ran is upset after learning Ah-reum met up with Kang-ho.

“Why Her”

Episode 3

6:45 p.m. Monday

With the sexual harassment incident behind them, the entire Group 8 gang is ­recruited to be members of the Legal Clinic Center. A ­viral video of Soo Jae cornering Park So Young before her death invites condemnation, and she commissions the group to look into the situation.

Episode 4

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

The Legal Clinic Center is working on its first case to prove Park Ji Young’s innocence. The strange circumstances surrounding her sudden arrest has the group upset and suspicious of Soo Jae. A pause in the sale of Hansu Bio has put a wrench in Soo Jae’s grand plan.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 25

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Gyongsu tells Sunghwan he has no intention of living as Jina’s son. Jina leaves Sunghwan’s house after hearing Sunghwan’s decision not to marry her. Gangshik finds out Gyongsu is Jina’s son.

Episode 26

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Sunghwan and Jina register their marriage. Gyongja faints at the news. Gyongsu exposes himself to Sunghwan. Gangshik begs Gyongsu and Haedang to move to a faraway place.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 19

7:50 p.m. Friday

Jongyunbee witnesses Yiginashi trying to kill Suro. Yiginashi confronts Jongyunbee, asking if she no longer sees him as her son. Suro and Jongyunbee then share a moment as mother and son. Suro announces that he will leave with Sundo. Aro and Ahyo are discovered as Sorabol’s spies and are imprisoned.

Episode 20

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Yiginashi insists that Suro must be killed. Jongyunbee saves him, saying he’s her blood. Ahyo bids farewell to Suro, keeping her feelings for him secret.

