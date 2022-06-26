comscore ‘Peanuts’ pops up life size at Ala Moana | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

‘Peanuts’ pops up life size at Ala Moana

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • COURTESY KILBURN LIVE Guests can step up to the mic to see how loud they can shout Charlie Brown’s famous “Aaaaugh!”

    COURTESY KILBURN LIVE

    Guests can step up to the mic to see how loud they can shout Charlie Brown’s famous “Aaaaugh!”

  • COURTESY KILBURN LIVE Lucy’s front lawn.

    COURTESY KILBURN LIVE

    Lucy’s front lawn.

Take a flight of fancy with Snoopy as the World War I ­flying ace hunting the Red Baron. Or listen in on a recital with Schroeder at the piano. Need to get your frustrations out with a good scream? Read more

Previous Story
Comedian Jo Koy to perform on Maui next month

Scroll Up