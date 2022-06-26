comscore ‘The forgotten war’ is remembered on 72nd anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘The forgotten war’ is remembered on 72nd anniversary

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief Adm. John Aquilino, left, Korean Consul General Hong Seok-in and KWVA Hawaii Chapter 1 President Herbert Schreiner presented wreaths Saturday in commemoration of the 72nd anniversary of the Korean War. The observance was held at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM In attendance at Saturday’s commemoration at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl were Gen. Choi Byung-hyuk, left; Kim Jin Young; Annie Chan; Adm. John Aquilino; his wife, Laura Aquilino; former Korean Prime Minister Kyo-ahn Hwang; his wife, Choi Ji-young; and Sung-kil Jung.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Tommy Tanaka, center, and Mino Takaesu, right, of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, prepared to lay a wreath Saturday at Punchbowl.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Bob Imose took a photo during Saturday’s event, which honored Korean War veterans and their family members, as well as Korean Americans.

Military veterans, dignitaries and community members gathered Saturday at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, a conflict that claimed the lives of 456 Hawaii residents. Read more

