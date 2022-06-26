‘The forgotten war’ is remembered on 72nd anniversary
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief Adm. John Aquilino, left, Korean Consul General Hong Seok-in and KWVA Hawaii Chapter 1 President Herbert Schreiner presented wreaths Saturday in commemoration of the 72nd anniversary of the Korean War. The observance was held at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
In attendance at Saturday’s commemoration at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl were Gen. Choi Byung-hyuk, left; Kim Jin Young; Annie Chan; Adm. John Aquilino; his wife, Laura Aquilino; former Korean Prime Minister Kyo-ahn Hwang; his wife, Choi Ji-young; and Sung-kil Jung.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tommy Tanaka, center, and Mino Takaesu, right, of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, prepared to lay a wreath Saturday at Punchbowl.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bob Imose took a photo during Saturday’s event, which honored Korean War veterans and their family members, as well as Korean Americans.