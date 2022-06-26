Hawaii pitcher Cade Halemanu enters transfer portal in case he doesn’t go professional

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“I’m just exploring as many options as I possibly can before the draft,” said Halemanu, a right-hander and 2018 Pearl City High graduate.

Halemanu is hopeful of being selected in Major League Baseball’s draft of first-year players. The three-day, 20-round draft begins July 17.

“The draft looks good,” Halemanu said. “It should all work out.”

The backup plan for Halemanu is to sign with an MLB organization as an undrafted free agent. The third option is to assess the opportunities that the portal brings. He has a year of NCAA eligibility remaining.

“We support him in his decision to enter the transfer portal,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “We wish him the best of luck. It’s time for him to get into professional baseball, and start working toward his dream of becoming a major league player.”

Despite mastering four pitches, including a fastball that topped at 97 mph, Halemanu was not selected in the 2021 draft. He turned down free-agent queries to return to UH for his fourth season — and his first under Hill, who was hired in June 2021. Following fall training, Halemanu was anointed as Friday starter, the ace spot in a college pitching rotation.

Halemanu was uneven in preconference competition. But he rebounded against Big West opponents, going 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 10 league starts. Overall, in 15 appearances — all starts — Halemanu averaged 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings. “It was an up-and-down year,” he said. “I learned a lot. Everything happens for a reason.”

Halemanu was not on scholarship until the 2022 season. In May, he earned a bachelor’s degree in health and sports psychology.

“I got my four years in of school,” Halemanu said.

Halemanu said: “Right now, I continue to follow my advisers and do whatever we can the best way to prepare for the draft.”

Matt Hannaford and Brian Hannaford of the Alliance Sports Group serve as Halemanu’s advisers.

Blaze Koali‘i Pontes, who was 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA in seven starts, is expected to be selected in the draft. Andy Archer, who made 12 starts, completed his NCAA eligibility.