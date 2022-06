Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The diamond was stocked with jewels in 2022, but Ailana Agbayani and Jenna Sniffen were one cut above.

Agbayani’s versatility as a shortstop and pitcher, along with her immense package of tools at the plate and on the base paths, fueled an ‘Iolani squad that reached the state championship game. Coaches and media voted the senior to top honors as Star-Advertiser All-State Position Player of the Year.

Agbayani, who signed with Brigham Young, went 8-1 with a 3.37 ERA and 53 strikeouts with just 15 walks in 52 innings pitched. She also batted .491 with 24 RBIs, 21 runs scored, three home runs and 10 stolen bases.

“My opinion — I don’t want anyone to get offended in any way, shape or form — she was the whole team,” Maryknoll coach John Uekawa said. “As she goes, the team goes. All the other girls got to play and make their contributions.”

Sniffen, a sophomore, made a big transition from third base to the pitcher’s circle. Her continued development right to the state championships was crucial as Maryknoll captured its first state title.

Sniffen finished 10-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 83 innings pitched. The sophomore doled out 50 walks, but her ascent in the second half of the season was nearly spotless. That included a 10-strikeout performance in the state title-game win over ‘Iolani.

Sniffen also clutched up at the plate with a .536 batting average, seven homers, 33 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

It was an ability to battle in the pitcher’s circle that separated Sniffen from the pack.

“Her progress, she got better. She worked on her pitching a lot. She got better and better. She got the job done for Maryknoll,” ‘Iolani coach Benny Agbayani said.

It’s no coincidence that both standout players suit up for the OC Batbusters, a prominent softball club, in the offseason.

“It’s so funny, playing for the same organization. I think the OC Batbusters should be proud to have the two best athletes in the state representing them,” coach Agbayani said.

Sniffen played third base as a freshman, the same position she plays in the offseason.

“Growing up, both of us have been playing this sport for a long time, especially at a high level. Coming home, playing here versus big tournaments on the mainland is so much more relaxing,” Sniffen said.

The constant of their game faces never changed on the field, but as club teammates, the level of mutual respect is unmeasurable.

“After all these years, I think especially playing on the mainland, playing for coach Mike (Stith) really helped us. We both played in the organization since we were young. Being around that environment you have to learn to block out all the noise and play your own game,” Ailana Agbayani said.

The state final was epic. Agbayani struck out Sniffen twice.

“It’s a different game when Ailana’s on the mound versus anyone else in the ILH. We know she’s a competitor and one of the better pitchers, so facing her you have to have a lot of confidence,” Sniffen said.

Sniffen returned the favor — after yielding an opposite-field home run to Agbayani early in the game — with that wicked screwball that she mastered late in the season. Sniffen struck out Agbayani to end the game.

“Going against Jenna, she obviously has good movement. She’s trying to use her spin to her advantage,” Agbayani said.

“I threw more change-ups against ‘Iolani,” Sniffen said. “Right when I let go of that (home run) ball, I knew. Darn it! I didn’t even turn my head. I was just, that’s a good one.”

Carys Murakami and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas were very close in the balloting behind Agbayani for position POY. The two Spartans solidified the middle of the infield and delivered huge numbers at the plate. Murakami batted .533 with eight homers, nine doubles, 25 RBIs and 32 runs scored. She has signed with Cal State Northridge.

“Three years ago, she was our starting second baseman, always had that inside-out swing. She had four home runs and got more and more,” Uekawa said. “It’s not only the amount of home runs, but when she hit it. She became a threat rather than a leadoff hitter. It’s so deceiving. If she was 4 inches taller (she is 5-foot-4), everyone rated No. 20 to No. 45 in the (college rankings) would be after her. She’s going to impress a lot of people because her defense is awesome. She’s one of the key, sorrowfully missed players we’ll have in many years.”

McEnroe-Marinas was a clear-cut pick in a deep, talented pool of shortstops. She batted .571 with six home runs, 27 RBIs and 29 runs scored. She was at her very best during states with three HRs and 11 RBIs in four games.

“Two biggest things that she brings to the team, the first one is her humility. She is extremely humble. She never talks about all-star. She’s about the team, yet she’s rated the No. 1 shortstop in the nation,” Uekawa said.

“Last weekend, she hit six HRs (with Batbusters) and they won the championship. The second thing is toughness. Up and above her abilities, there’s a lot of girls with that kind of talent (nationally), but just about every game she’s playing hurt. Regular season, she ran into the catcher and anyone else would be out two weeks. Her arm is sore, her leg is sore, but (she says), ‘I can do it, Coach.’ No one knew what was going on except me and our trainer. She had true grit.”

Joining Sniffen as first-team pitchers are Taryn Irimata of Campbell and Jerzie Liana of Kapolei, both juniors. Irimata went 7-4 with a 1.39 ERA and a whopping 140 strikeouts with just 16 walks in more than 75 innings pitched. Liana was a dual threat as an ace and leadoff hitter. She went 11-2 with a 1.91 ERA, 71 strikeouts and 25 walks in 80-plus innings. She batted .491 with three homers, 16 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

Uekawa was voted Coach of the Year by the panel by a close margin over Agbayani and Mililani’s Rose Antonio. The Spartans went 19-5 overall, placing second in the ILH to ‘Iolani before rampaging through the state-tournament field with four wins in four nights.

Jackie Kirkpatrick of Mililani edged Nicole Donahue of Kamehameha for first-team catcher. Kirkpatrick came up big at the state championships with two homers and seven RBIs while hitting .563. She has signed with Tennessee.

“The success of our team wasn’t me. It’s the girls and our coaches. Our coaches, especially, are the ones that actually won the championship, not me, and our players being willing to adapt and change,” Uekawa said.

One of those adaptations was a reshuffled batting order that proved to be the most unstoppable in the islands.

“Ua (Nakoa-Chung) started the season at No. 4 (cleanup), and she ended up being No. 6 because she got to see a lot better pitches. I put her there because of that,” Uekawa said. “Her batting average, home runs and RBIs started to go way up after that.”

Maryknoll’s state title was 16 years in the making under Uekawa.

“We got 10-run-ruled by everyone we played. We’re very respectable now. I’m just happy for the girls.”

—

FIRST TEAM

Pos Name School Yr. Statistics

P Jenna Sniffen Maryknoll So. 10-2, 3.11 ERA, 64 SO, 83 IP, .536 BA, 7 HR, 33 RBI

P Taryn Irimata Campbell Jr. 7-4, 1.39 ERA, 140 SO, 75+ IP, 16 BB

P Jerzie Liana Kapolei Jr. 11-2, 1.91 ERA, 71 SO, 80+ IP; .491 BA, 19 R, 16 RBI

C Jackie Kirkpatrick Mililani Sr. .340, 15 RBI, 5 R, 5 HR; .583, 2 HR in states

1B Ua Nakoa-Chung Maryknoll Sr. .440, 6 HR, 19 RBI, 14 R, .920 slugging percentage

2B Carys Murakami Maryknoll Sr. .533, 9 doubles, 8 HR, 25 RBI, 32 R

3B Paige Nakashima Campbell Sr. .441, 6 HRs, 33 RBI, 13 R

SS Nelly McEnroe-Marinas Maryknoll Jr. .571, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 29 R, 3 HR, 11 RBI at states

OF Moani Ioane Kapolei Jr. .481, state-best 9 HR, 20 RBI, 16 R, 5 SB

OF Lexie Tilton ‘Iolani Sr. .386, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 19 R, 7 SB

OF Makanani Sonognini Baldwin Jr. .578, 11 RBI, 22 R, 4 SB

U Ailana Agbayani ‘Iolani Sr. 8-1, 3.37 ERA, 53 SO, 52 IP, .491, 24 RBI, 21 R, 10 SB

Position Player of the Year: Ailana Agbayani, ‘Iolani

Pitcher of the Year: Jenna Sniffen, Maryknoll

Coach of the Year: John Uekawa, Maryknoll

SECOND TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr.

P Dani Monroe Mililani Sr.

P Ashley Ogata Mililani Sr.

P Madison Rabe Kamehameha Sr.

C Nicole Donahue Kamehameha Sr.

1B Allie Capello ‘Iolani Sr.

2B Taryn Hirano Mililani So.

3B Asia Lee Punahou Sr.

SS Mackenzie Kila Mililani Sr.

OF Maka Flores Kapolei Jr.

OF Haley Agena Kamehameha Sr.

OF Cierra Yamamoto Mililani Sr.

U Colby McClinton Kamehameha Sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr.

P Lauren Otsubo Baldwin Jr.

P Seijia Makanani Kapaa Sr.

P Taelor Camelo Waimea So.

C Megan Yanagi Punahou Sr.

1B Kolbi Kochi Mililani So.

2B Cairah Curran Campbell Jr.

3B Puakea Milbourne Kapolei Sr.

SS Mariah Antoque Kamehameha So.

OF Kaylee Matsuda ‘Iolani Sr.

OF Breani Kahalehau Maui Jr.

OF Breeann Leong Leilehua Fr.

U Cheylene Valdez-Asato Kapolei Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

PITCHERS

Allie Capello, ‘Iolani

Christen Horita, Kalani

Eva Kameoka, Moanalua

CATCHERS

Haylee Cathcart, Maryknoll

Kanani Kekahuna-Fernandez, Leilehua

Savanna Simons, Kapaa

FIRST BASEMEN

Aliya Hashimoto, Punahou

SECOND BASEMEN

Kennadie Tsue, ‘Iolani

THIRD BASEMEN

Harley Acosta, ‘Iolani

Kaui Garcia, Mililani

SHORTSTOPS

Torie Au, Leilehua

L.B. Kahahawai-Kekona, Baldwin

Shonty Passi, Punahou

Quinn Waiki, Hilo

OUTFIELDERS

Chloe Chun, Maryknoll

Mia Hashimoto, Punahou

Maddi Hatanaka, Kalani

Cheyna Jackson, Moanalua

Kaiana Kong, Campbell

Makanalei Lapera, Punahou

Briana Maio-Silva, Baldwin

Daelyn Stephens, Kapolei

Alyssa Umemoto, Mid-Pacific

UTILITY PLAYERS

Avery Mahoe, Mid-Pacific

Makayla Pagampao, Mililani

All-state softball team 2022 by Honolulu Star-Advertiser