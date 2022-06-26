Kahuku football star Liona Lefau selects Texas
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 10
Liona Lefau led the Red Raiders to a state championship last year and was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree