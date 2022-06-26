Kahuku football star Liona Lefau selects Texas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Texas won the sweepstakes for the No. 1-ranked recruit out of Hawaii in the class of 2023 on Saturday when Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau made his commitment public on social media. Read more

Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and now Texas.

No longer just a hotbed of recruiting for schools on the West Coast, Hawaii continues to land its top-ranked football talent at the biggest programs in the country.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker, who led the Red Raiders to a state championship last year and was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year, had narrowed a list of more than 25 offers to a top eight that included Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and Washington.

Lefau posted a nearly three-minute video to Instagram announcing his decision.

Earlier in the week, Texas secured a commitment from the No. 1-rated player in the country, quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning.

Lefau is ranked as the No. 29 linebacker prospect in the country and one of two four-star prospects in this class from Hawaii, with Farrington offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu the other.

Lefau had taken visits to Utah, Texas and Oregon this month before making his commitment.

He is one of seven seniors from Kahuku who have at least one Division I offer.

With his commitment to Texas and ‘Iolani defensive lineman Ha’aheo Dela Cruz announcing his decision to accept a scholarship offer to Hawaii, nine of the 20 players who will be seniors in the fall with at least one Division I offer have made non-binding commitments.

Arizona has landed three of those players in Mililani two-way standout Gavin Hunter, Roosevelt linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue and Saint Louis defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea.

Hawaii, which landed Dela Cruz as one of four players to commit to the Rainbow Warriors in the past 48 hours, has also secured commitments from Waianae offensive lineman Josiah Timoteo, Saint Louis receiver Mason Muaau, who was offered by Colorado State after making his commitment known, and Punahou quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele.

Saint Louis receiver Trech Kekahuna committed to Wisconsin a week ago.

Since Tua Tagovailoa signed with Alabama as part of the 2017 recruiting class, 119 high school seniors from Hawaii have signed with Division I schools, including a record 33 in 2020 and 31 in ’19.

Ten soon-to-be juniors and 13 incoming sophomores in Hawaii have also received at least one Division I scholarship already.

Hawaii high school players with at least one Division I offer:

2023

>> Leonard Ah You, LB, Kahuku, 6-3, 195. Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, UNLV.

>> Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu, LB, Campbell, 6-2, 220. Offers: Army, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, UNLV.

>> Kainoa Carvalho, WR, Kahuku, 5-7, 160. Offers: Air Force, Hawaii, Navy, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State.

>> Ha’aheo Dela Cruz, DL, ‘Iolani, 6-1, 195. (Committed 6/25: Hawaii). Offers: Hawaii.

>> Brock Fonoimoana, S, Kahuku, 6-2, 190. Offers: BYU, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Stanford, Virginia, Utah, Utah State.

>> Gavin Hunter, WR/DB, Mililani, 6-2, 190. (Committed 6/8: Arizona). Offers: Arizona, Hawaii, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State.

>> Kamuela Kaaihue, LB, Roosevelt, 6-3, 215. (Committed 6/8: Arizona). Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Hawaii, Nevada.

>> Trech Kekahuna, SB, Saint Louis, 5-9, 180. (Committed 6/19: Wisconsin). Offers: Boise State, Hawaii, Nevada, Wisconsin.

>> Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole, WR, Campbell, 6-5, 185. Offers: Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, San Jose State.

>> Iapani Laloulu, OL, Saint Louis, 6-2, 358. Offers: Arizona, Cal, Florida, Hawaii, Miami, Oregon, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia.

>> Liona Lefau, LB, Kahuku, 6-1, 210. (Committed 6/25: Texas). Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin.

>> Solomone Malafu, LB, Kapaa, 6-1, 225. Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Hawaii, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, UCLA, UNLV.

>> Mason Muaau, WR, Saint Louis, 6-5, 200. (Committed 6/5: Hawaii). Offers: Colorado State, Hawaii.

>> Chansen Nicodemus-Garcia, DB, Kahuku, 5-8, 162. Offers: Navy.

>> John-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, Punahou, 6-2, 210. (Committed 6/5: Hawaii). Offers: Hawaii.

>> Julian Savaiinaea, DL, Saint Louis, 6-3, 230. (Committed 6/15: Arizona). Offers: Arizona, Hawaii, San Diego State, San Jose State.

>> Iosepa Tapeni, OL/DL, Kapolei, 6-3, 270. Offers: Hawaii, New Mexico State, UNLV.

>> Clyde Taulapapa, RB, Kahuku, 5-11, 195. Offers: Army.

>> Josiah Timoteo, OL, Waianae, 6-4, 290. (Committed 6/5: Hawaii). Offers: Hawaii, Navy, New Mexico State, San Diego State.

>> Viliamu Toilolo, DB, Kahuku, 5-11, 160. Offers: Air Force, Army.

2024

>> Kingsley Ah You, ATH, Kahuku, 5-11, 175. Offers: Hawaii.

>> Kekai Burnett, DE, Punahou, 6-3, 235. Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Oregon, Oregon State.

>> Alika Cavaco-Amoy, LB, Punahou, 6-0, 210. Offers: Hawaii.

>> Charles Correa, LB/DB, Saint Louis, 6-2, 210. Offers: Hawaii.

>> Anelu Lafaele, OLB/DE, Saint Louis, 6-3, 220. Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin.

>> Kela Moore, DB, Campbell, 6-0, 175. Offers: Hawaii, San Diego State.

>> Ty McCutcheon, QB, Punahou, 6-3, 175. Offers: Arizona.

>> Kamaehu Roman, LB, Mililani, 6-0, 200. Offers: Hawaii.

>> Tristan Waiamau-Galindo, DE/OLB, Kamehameha, 6-3, 220. Offers: Hawaii.

>> Noah Wily, OLB/DE, Saint Louis, 6-4, 225. Offers: Arizona, Hawaii, Oregon State.

2025

>> Sylas Alaimalo, WR/LB, Damien, 5-10, 195. Offers: Hawaii.

>> Mana Carvalho, WR/DB/P, Kahuku, 5-11, 165. Offers: Hawaii.

>> Maximum Moe Fonoimoana, LB/TE, Kahuku, 6-3, 200. Offers: Hawaii, San Diego State.

>> KJ Hallums, OL, Punahou, 6-2, 270. Offers: Hawaii.

>> Isaiah Iosefa, DB, Mililani, 6-0, 180. Offers: Arizona, Oregon State, Washington.

>> Houston Kaahaaina-Torres, C, Saint Louis, 6-3, 265. Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah.

>> Ko’o Kia, LB, Punahou, 6-2, 190. Offers: Hawaii, USC, Utah.

>> Roy Maafala Jr., LB, Saint Louis, 6-2, 205. Offers: Hawaii, Utah.

>> Aiden Manutai, DB, Mililani, 6-0, 170. Offers: Arizona, Hawaii.

>> Treston McMillan, QB, Mililani, 6-0, 180. Offers: Hawaii.

>> Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, QB, Campbell, 6-3, 195. Offers: Hawaii, San Jose State.

>> Vincent Tautua, LB, Saint Louis, 6-3, 210. Offers: Arizona, Hawaii, Utah.