Kahuku football star Liona Lefau selects Texas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kahuku football star Liona Lefau selects Texas

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 10 Liona Lefau led the Red Raiders to a state championship last year and was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year.

    Liona Lefau led the Red Raiders to a state championship last year and was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year.

Texas won the sweepstakes for the No. 1-ranked recruit out of Hawaii in the class of 2023 on Saturday when Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau made his commitment public on social media. Read more

