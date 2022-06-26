comscore Peter Jung ekes by Kolbe Irei on 38th hole to repeat as Manoa Cup champion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Peter Jung ekes by Kolbe Irei on 38th hole to repeat as Manoa Cup champion

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO @STARADVERTISER.COM Kolbe Irei putted on the 15th green during Saturday’s Manoa Cup final.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM In a Manoa Cup tradition, Peter Jung was tossed into the pool at Oahu Country Club after winning the event on Saturday. Jung outlasted Kolbe Irei in 38 holes to become the first back-to-back champion since 2011.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO @STARADVERTISER.COM Peter Jung blasted out of a greenside bunker on the 15th green during Saturday’s final.

Winning the Manoa Cup the first time was tough. Retaining the title required a historic effort for Peter Jung. Read more

