Peter Jung ekes by Kolbe Irei on 38th hole to repeat as Manoa Cup champion
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:43 a.m.
Kolbe Irei putted on the 15th green during Saturday’s Manoa Cup final.
In a Manoa Cup tradition, Peter Jung was tossed into the pool at Oahu Country Club after winning the event on Saturday. Jung outlasted Kolbe Irei in 38 holes to become the first back-to-back champion since 2011.
Peter Jung blasted out of a greenside bunker on the 15th green during Saturday’s final.