Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 26, 2022

Today

Updated 11:56 p.m.

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

IMSA WeatherTech Watkins Glen 8 a.m. USA 29/555 123

NHRA Norwalk 9 a.m. KHON 3 3

NASCAR Cup Ally 400 11 a.m. KHNL 8 8

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Mariners at Angels 10:07 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Phillies at Padres 10:10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

Dodgers at Braves 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES, FINALS

Game 2: Oklahoma vs. Mississippi 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Lynx at Sky noon CBSSN NA/247 83

GOLF

DP World Tour: BMW International Open 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 7 a.m. KHNL 8 8

PGA: Travelers Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Travelers Championship 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7

U.S. Senior Open 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP FINAL

Game 6: Avalanche at Lightning 2 p.m. KITV 4 4

SOCCER

Canadian: York United vs. Valour 6 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. N.Y. Red Bulls 9 a.m. KITV 4 4

Women's friendly: Canada vs. South Korea 9 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

MLS: Philadelphia vs. New York City FC noon FS1 NA/214 75

Canadian: Cavalry vs. Edmonton 1 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA

SURFING

Oi Rio Pro midnight SURF NA/20 NA

TRACK AND FIELD

U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 10 a.m. KHNL 8 8

U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4 11 a.m. USA 29/555 123

MONDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

White Sox at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES, FINALS

Game 3: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma (if nec.) 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

Game 3: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma (if nec.) 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Aces at Sparks 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69

Aces at Sparks 4:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*

HOCKEY: Memorial Cup

Game 8: Teams TBA noon NHLN NA/240* 93*

TENNIS

Wimbledon, First Round midnight ESPN 22/222 70

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Astros at Yankees 7:35 a.m. 92.7-AM/1420-FM

Baseball, CWS, G2: Oklahoma vs. Arkansas 9 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Dodgers at Braves 1 p.m. 92.7-AM/1420-FM

MLB: Dodgers at Braves 1 p.m. 990-AM

MONDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. 990-AM

Previous Story

Television and radio – June 25, 2022