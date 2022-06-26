Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson cooks up a football league
- By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
XFL owner and chairwoman Dany Garcia hung out on McKinley’s field with fellow owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Saturday.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Christian Bangura showed his skills during the showcase.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree