Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson cooks up a football league

  • By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:25 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM XFL owner and chairwoman Dany Garcia hung out on McKinley’s field with fellow owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Saturday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Christian Bangura showed his skills during the showcase.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson remembers the conversation he had with business partner Dany Garcia during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

