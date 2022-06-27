comscore Column: During hot weather, hydrate before getting thirsty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Column: During hot weather, hydrate before getting thirsty

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Summer is here and days and nights are heating up. For some, the heat is simply uncomfortable. But for others, these higher temperatures can be detrimental to health, especially for those over age 50 or anyone getting exercise. Read more

Previous Story
Now Read This: ‘Circle Under Berry,’ ‘In the Wild Light’

Scroll Up