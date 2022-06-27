comscore Hawaii Filipinos explain their support for Ferdinand Marcos Jr. | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Filipinos explain their support for Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Patricio Abinales was a freshman at the University of the Philippines in 1972 when then-President Ferdinand Marcos enacted martial law. He went to campus that day, before he knew that classes would be canceled for the next three months. Read more

