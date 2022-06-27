comscore Rock revetment planned to harden eroding shoreline | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rock revetment planned to harden eroding shoreline

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A line of cars and barricades could be seen Thursday along the damaged shoulder of Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A line of cars and barricades could be seen Thursday along the damaged shoulder of Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa.

The state Department of Transportation is proposing to build a 450-foot-long rock revetment along a stretch of shoreline in Kaaawa to forestall the potential collapse of a section of Kamehameha Highway. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics – June 17 to June 23, 2022

Scroll Up