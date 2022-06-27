Supporters of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement back its marketing concepts for Hawaii
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:50 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / OCT. 21
At top, beachgoers start to fill the shore in Waikiki.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, former Hawaii Gov. John Waihe‘e III is one of the supporters of a Native Hawaiian group who want to keep the Hawaii Tourism Authority contract that would allow it to shape how U.S. travelers see the Hawaii brand.