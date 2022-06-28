comscore Off the News: Hemp shouldn’t get you high | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Hemp shouldn’t get you high

  • Today
  • Updated 6:55 p.m.

In some states around the country where recreational cannabis sales are broadly legal, it’s common to see places that look like the two Pinky’s Hempire sites in Honolulu, which were raided here last week for selling suspect products. In Hawaii, it’s still just medical marijuana that’s legal, and only in licensed dispensaries. Read more

Off the News: JUUL ordered off the market

