Off the News: Hemp shouldn’t get you high

In some states around the country where recreational cannabis sales are broadly legal, it’s common to see places that look like the two Pinky’s Hempire sites in Honolulu, which were raided here last week for selling suspect products. In Hawaii, it’s still just medical marijuana that’s legal, and only in licensed dispensaries.

The outcome of the two recent arrests on drug charges is unknown — Pinky’s asserts its hemp products don’t induce a high. But folks should note the reported complaints of illness after consuming goods. Just having a storefront doesn’t make it official, or regulated.