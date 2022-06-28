Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Hemp shouldn’t get you high Today Updated 6:55 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In some states around the country where recreational cannabis sales are broadly legal, it’s common to see places that look like the two Pinky’s Hempire sites in Honolulu, which were raided here last week for selling suspect products. In Hawaii, it’s still just medical marijuana that’s legal, and only in licensed dispensaries. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In some states around the country where recreational cannabis sales are broadly legal, it’s common to see places that look like the two Pinky’s Hempire sites in Honolulu, which were raided here last week for selling suspect products. In Hawaii, it’s still just medical marijuana that’s legal, and only in licensed dispensaries. The outcome of the two recent arrests on drug charges is unknown — Pinky’s asserts its hemp products don’t induce a high. But folks should note the reported complaints of illness after consuming goods. Just having a storefront doesn’t make it official, or regulated. Previous Story Off the News: JUUL ordered off the market