Editorial: Ige’s final veto list on mark, mostly

In his final intent-to-veto announcement of his tenure, Gov. David Ige had a few surprises in store, along with a few decisions on bills he had already hinted would get the yellow light.

In his final intent-to-veto announcement of his tenure, Gov. David Ige had a few surprises in store, along with a few decisions on bills he had already hinted would get the yellow light.

On the whole, Ige raised rational concerns about the bills he listed as subject to veto — which include a controversial change of the state’s cash bail system — and gave clear reasoning for the more than 300 bills he is signing.

One major exception: the disappointing decision to sign House Bill 2024, which could potentially impede the pursuit of astronomy on the summit of Mauna Kea. Ige confirmed his decision to enact the bill, which shifts oversight of the summit and astronomy campus from the University of Hawaii to a yet-to-be appointed authority, as the best way forward.

However, Ige on Monday noted that HB 2024 erected hurdles that would have to be overcome. One is the appointment of members to the authority capable of shepherding it through a difficult startup period, and Ige said he’d work with lawmakers on that.

In this lame-duck phase of his final term as governor, however, that is bound to be difficult. The ongoing uncertainty will not benefit the state’s pursuit of world-class astronomy.

During Monday’s media conference on his intent-to-veto announcement, the governor gave an unusually forceful repudiation of Senate Bill 2510 — and for that, he should be lauded. That measure seeks to mandate a minimum amount of “firm power” — at least 33.3% — the state produces in its electrical plants, against the yield of the more intermittent “green” energy sources.

And, facing requests from lawmakers to veto one of their own bills, Ige also signaled his disfavor toward House Bill 1567, which would eliminate cash bail for defendants awaiting trial. That measure was the product of a well-intentioned but overly broad attempt at criminal justice reform.

More startling was his decision to push onto thin ice House Bill 1147, the bill for funding the Hawaii Tourism Authority and the Hawaii Convention Center special fund.

The governor’s complaint here was a valid one, too: The process for approving these funds employed a “gut-and-replace” maneuver that deprived the public of adequate input. And it’s one that has been invalidated by a state Supreme Court ruling.

Ige said he would rather work out alternative funding plans after a veto than face that dilemma later if the bill gets challenged in court, which would put HTA’s funding at risk. Still, the governor should lose no time in laying out an interim plan, if he does spike the bill.

The governor also should follow his impulse to veto HB 1570, a weakened and likely ineffective effort to restrict vaping products with an aim to protect children.

The governor has until July 12 to decide which bills ultimately will come under the veto pen. But if rhetoric means anything, SB 2510 is getting the thumbs-down.

“We shouldn’t waste our time on this kind of legislation if we hope to exist in a clean energy future,” Ige added. No argument there.

His reasoning here is right: SB 2510 effectively could prematurely arrest some green-energy developments because the allowable ceiling for certain islands already has been reached, he said.

Another overriding concern here is that the bill also calls for a study to provide guidance about how much green energy could be accommodated and how much firm power is needed to keep the grid stable. That data should be secured before limits are even considered — and it’s a task more appropriately given to the state Public Utilities Commission.

Some flawed bills can advance a legislative goal and be corrected later. But others, such as those examples outlined here, are simply mistakes from which elected leaders should learn — and try again to improve next year.