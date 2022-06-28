A mushroom good for grilling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Now that the summer grilling season is in full swing, a barbecue is surely in your near future. However, such a meat-centric event can be a challenge for a vegetarian.

The answer: the portobello mushroom. One of the biggest and meatiest members of the mushroom family, the portobello has the fortitude to stand up to grilling, and the shape and substance to stand in for a burger. Just slap a whole cap on a bun with a slice of tomato, onion and a variety of condiments, and you’ve got your own meat-free burger meal.

These mushrooms come with a simple, tart marinade and need to sit in it for about an hour before hitting the grill. They can be sliced for sharing, or kept whole, should you want to try out that burger idea.

Marinated Portobellos for the Grill

Ingredients:

• 4 large portobello mushrooms

Ingredients for marinade:

• 1/3 cup olive oil

• 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

• 2 tablespoons minced garlic

• 2 tablespoons minced herbs (such as rosemary, basil or oregano, or combination)

• 1 teaspoon soy sauce

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Combine marinade ingredients in a pan that will be large enough to hold all the mushrooms without overlapping (a glass cake pan works well). Whisk so everything is well-combined. Wipe mushrooms of any dirt; place in marinade. Turn the mushrooms so they are well-coated on both sides, using a spoon or pastry brush to spread the marinade all over the mushrooms. Let sit at room temperature for 1 hour.

Heat a charcoal or gas grill. Remove mushrooms and place on grill, reserving any leftover marinade. Grill about 10 minutes, turning once, until cooked through.

Slice mushrooms or serve whole like a burger. Drizzle with reserved marinade and any juices that come out of the mushrooms.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 200 calories, 18 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 2 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.