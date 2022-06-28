Crazy for chirashi
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
June 28, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Chirashi bowl ($18.95) is a new item at Hou Fish Market
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Paradise Poke’s chirashi bowl ($20.60) features assorted fresh fish
PHOTO COURTESY AHI AND VEGETABLE
Chirashi bowl ($20.59) with fresh ahi, salmon, hamachi, ika, ebi, tamago, tobiko and ikura with choy sum and ginger
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Zippy’s chirashi ($31.95) comes with a variety of toppings and is available at the pearl city and kahala locations
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree