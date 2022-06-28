comscore Crazy for chirashi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

Crazy for chirashi

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • June 28, 2022

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Chirashi bowl ($18.95) is a new item at Hou Fish Market

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Paradise Poke’s chirashi bowl ($20.60) features assorted fresh fish

  • PHOTO COURTESY AHI AND VEGETABLE

    Chirashi bowl ($20.59) with fresh ahi, salmon, hamachi, ika, ebi, tamago, tobiko and ikura with choy sum and ginger

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Zippy’s chirashi ($31.95) comes with a variety of toppings and is available at the pearl city and kahala locations

Whether it’s in a bowl or box, chirashi sushi is always a delightful experience. Read more

Previous Story
Limited-time bakery pop-up
Next Story
This salmon has a phenomenal flavor

Scroll Up