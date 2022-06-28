Crazy for chirashi

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether it’s in a bowl or box, chirashi sushi is always a delightful experience. This classic type of sushi usually features a bed of sushi rice with decorative ingredients — typically raw fish — on top. If you’re craving this refreshing dish, check out the following options.

Hou Fish Market

The chirashi bowl ($18.95) is one of the newer items at Hou Fish Market, which opened about two months ago. It features a bowl of sushi rice topped with tamago, hamachi, ahi, salmon, cucumber, masago and ikura.

The eatery boasts an extensive selection of poke bowls, sashimi salads, sushi and sushi platters to-go. Hou Fish Market even has a dog-friendly menu with your choice of chicken, salmon or tuna over rice.

Hou Fish Market

1067 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

808-591-8668

houfish.com

Instagram: @hou_fish_market

Paradise Poke

The chirashi bowl ($20.60) is one of the most popular items at Paradise Poke.

It features quality fish that’s delivered daily to the store from Fresh Island Fish. The bowl consists of salmon, hamachi, ahi, tako, tamago, ginger and ikura over sushi rice. Customers can order the chirashi bowl after 10:30 a.m. every day.

Paradise Poke is known for its Hawaiian-style poke and other local favorites like Spam musubi, garlic shrimp and onigiri.

Paradise Poke

Nuuanu Shopping Plaza

1613 Nuuanu Ave., Honolulu

808-260-4580

paradisepokenuuanu.com

Instagram: @Paradisepokehi

Ahi and Vegetable

The chirashi bowl ($20.59) at Ahi and Vegetable is a customer favorite. It contains fresh ahi, salmon, hamachi, ika, ebi, tamago, tobiki and ikura with choy sum and ginger on a bed of sushi rice.

Ahi and Vegetable is also known for its sushi platters (available in different combinations and sizes), sashimi salads and poke bowls. Check out its website for more information.

Ahi And Vegetable

Various Locations

ahiandveg.com

Instagram: @ahiandvegetable

Zippy’s

Zippy’s sushi menu is available at the Pearl City and Kahala locations only. The business’s chirashi sushi ($31.95) features a large bowl of sushi rice topped with a variety of toppings, including maguro, ebi, hamachi, ika, ikura, kazunoko, sake, tako and tamago.

The sushi menu also includes other specialties like fried hamachi kama, assorted teishoku, sushi and sashimi combination and more.

Zippy’s

Sushi available at Pearl City and Kahala locations

zippys.com

Instagram: @zippys