More to ‘taco’ bout
- By Nadine Kam
-
June 28, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Totally hooked Baja fish taco (market price) with hebi, red cabbage, habanero mayo and radishes at Taqueria el Gallo Rosa’s new Ward location
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Carnitas ($4.90) and chicken mole ($4.90) tacos
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Pastor-filled sincronizada ($9-$13)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Carnitas taco ($4)
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Charred poblano taco ($4)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree