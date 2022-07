Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

June is winding down, which means it’s almost time for National Ice Cream Month (July). Here are some of my favorite soft serve ice cream desserts — including a dairy-free option.

Pretty in pink

Celebrate summer with a new tropical flavor from Somi Somi Soft Serve & Taiyaki (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) — pink guava. Swirl options change every week; guava and milk swirl, and cookies and cream and ube swirl are currently being featured. Get your soft serve in the shop’s signature ah-boong (fish-shaped waffle cone) with a filling of your choice, or opt for a cup. To learn more, call 808-206-8997 or visit somisomi.com.

Got milk?

Kapolei-based Milky Cereal Bar (91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy.) is known for its ice cream combined with popular cereals like Fruity Pebbles, Apple Jacks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and more. Soft serve swirls are available in mini ($7.50) or regular ($8.50) sizes. Signature combos include Batch Made in Heaven — soft serve mixed with cookie dough and topped with a chocolate drizzle, Oreo sprinkles and Cookie Crisps — and Pretty in Pink, which features strawberries and marshmallow drizzle. Call 808-670-2764 or visit milkyhawaii.net.

Dairy free delights

Niu Soft Serve recently opened its new storefront in Moiliili (2320 S. King St.). The biz is known for its dairy-free soft serve in local-inspired flavors, which rotate weekly (current flavors include ube, coconut, pandan and lychee). Indulge in build-your-own dessert bowls with assorted toppings or choose from one of the business’s signature creations, like the popular hot kulolo sundae ($8.50) or

Kalo Me Back ($8.50), which is topped with warm chunks of kalo. Or, get a malted shake — my favorite is Mocha Pnut Butta ($8.50) — with a texture so creamy that you’ll forget it’s dairy free. Visit niusoftserve.com or text 808-436-3739.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).