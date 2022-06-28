comscore Taste the rainbow | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Taste the rainbow

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 5:04 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Gobble, gobble! The Gobbler ($10.99) is loaded with roasted turkey and fresh veggies.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Just 4 Chicks ($12.99)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Manager Jun Valter with a detox spinach smoothie and The Gobbler

If you’re craving something fresh, healthy and flavorful for lunch, check out the recently opened Happy Rainbow Food Truck, located in the parking lot of Café Morey’s on Monsarrat Avenue. Read more

Previous Story
A buttery, crumbly dessert
Next Story
Chili and biscuits in one pan

Scroll Up