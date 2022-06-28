Taste the rainbow

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re craving something fresh, healthy and flavorful for lunch, check out the recently opened Happy Rainbow Food Truck, located in the parking lot of Café Morey’s on Monsarrat Avenue. The food truck, known for its veggie-filled sandwiches, opened in this location about three weeks ago, according to manager Jun Valter. The truck is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Our sandwiches are filled with lots of veggies; we get them from local farmers,” she explains. “These sandwiches are more salad-style; that’s why people like them.”

The food truck’s menu is small but mighty. The sandwiches are filled with the same veggies — including tomatoes, avocados, carrots and more — but feature a different protein. Just 4 Chicks ($12.99) — a fried chicken sandwich with your choice of mild or spicy sauce — is the most popular item.

“It’s a Japanese, karaage-style sandwich,” Valter says. “We marinate it for two to three hours in our special sauce. The spicy (sauce) isn’t too spicy; we make all of our sauces in-house.”

The Gobbler ($10.99) — the food truck’s take on a turkey sandwich — is especially popular among guys, per Valter, since the sandwich is loaded with roasted turkey. If you want something refreshing yet filling, opt for CC’s Delight ($11.99).

“It’s a sandwich with cold, bay shrimp salad,” Valter says. “Since the shrimp is small, it’s very easy to eat. The sauce is a mix of mayo, black pepper and white vinegar.”

The food truck even has a vegetarian-friendly dish — the Yogini Incarnate ($9.99).

“Instead of a meat, this sandwich features hummus and pesto mayo,” Valter says. “Some vegetarians don’t like cheese, so we can always take out the provolone.”

Happy Rainbow Food Truck also features a smoothie of the day ($5.99), so be on the lookout for the current flavor. Flavors rotate between apple and ginger, tropical breeze (apple, mango, passion fruit, pineapple and orange) and detox spinach (made with spinach, apple, ginger, pineapple, oranges and soy milk).

“Our green smoothie is the most popular,” Valter confirms. “Sometimes green smoothies can taste too bitter, but ours doesn’t taste like that. It’s like a juice and is easy to drink.”

Follow the business on Instagram (@happyrainbowfoodtruckhawaii) for updates.

Happy Rainbow Food Truck

3106 Monsarrat Ave., Honolulu

(parking lot next to Café Morey’s)

Call: 808-989-4441

Instagram: @happyrainbowfoodtruckhawaii

How to pay: Cash, credit cards or Apple Pay

How to order: Phone or in person