Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to summer grilling and barbecues, it’s a (hot) dog-eat-dog world. Read more

When it comes to summer grilling and barbecues, it’s a (hot) dog-eat-dog world. It can be fun to cook up your own hot dogs at home, but if you’re looking for more gourmet, creative renditions, check out the following options.

Muki Dogs

Muki Dogs (3631 Waialae Ave.) is a plant-based hot dog stand that offers a creative twist on a meaty favorite. The business was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic and its stand is currently located in Kaimuki.

Customer favorites include Miso Kake, Depwich and The Works. Miso Kake is inspired by Hawaiian/Asian flavors and features a Beyond Meat sausage topped with pickled scallions, Sriracha mayo, miso paste and a furikake crumble. Meanwhile, the Depwich is a ‘Muki-fied’ Chicago dog. This Beyond Meat sausage is topped with the business’s GTP (garlic, tomato, pickle) sauce, Sriracha mayo, honey Dijon, celery pop crumble and banana peppers.

The Works features more traditional hot dog flavors, as this Beyond Meat sausage is topped with relish, Sriracha mayo, ketchup, mustard and Spanish crumble.

Call 808-234-4739 or visit mukidogs.com.

The Nighthawk

The Chicago-style hot dog is one of the most popular dishes on The Nighthawk’s (12 S. King St.) menu. This hot dog is loaded with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, sport peppers, a pickle spear and a dash of celery salt. It’s served with thin, crispy fries on the side.

Follow the business on Instagram (@thenighthawkhi).

Corndogs by Mr. Cow

Corndogs by Mr. Cow — with locations in Ala Moana Center, Pearlridge Center, Waikele Premium Outlets and Ewa Beach — is known for its Korean-style corn dogs. The corn dogs are skewered and covered with sweet flour batter before they’re coated in a topping of your choice.

Choose a flavor — ranging from fried potato to yam-yam — then select a filling. Filling options include 100% beef sausage, whole mozzarella cheese, or various mixes of cheeses and sausage and cheese combos. If you want the ultimate cheese pull, choose a filling with mozzarella.

To learn more, visit mrcowcorndog.com.

Maluawai Café

Maluawai Café (1680 Wilikina Dr.) features a variety of Brazilian specialties like smoothies and açaí bowls.

The Wahiawa-based biz even has a Brazilian-style hot dog. A french bread hoagie is stuffed with Nathan’s famous sausage, house garlic spread, pico de gallo, crunchy shoestring fries and Parmesan cheese. Apparently, this is the type of hot dog that’s consumed in Brazil — and the Parmesan and crispy potato sticks take it to the next level.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@maluawaicafe) to learn more.

Hot Dog on a Stick

Whether you’re craving original turkey or beef hot dogs (or American or Pepper Jack cheese, for that matter), when it comes to fried perfection, Hot Dog on a Stick (98-1005 Moanalua Road) delivers. The business is known for its made-toorder stick items dipped in secret “Party Batter” and cooked to a delectable golden brown. If you want a little bit of everything, go for the sampler platter, which comprises four stick items and a side of your choice.

Visit hotdogonastick.com to learn more.

Hank’s Haute Dogs

If you’re on the hunt for unique hot dogs, Hank’s (324 Coral St.) is your one-stop shop. This Kakaako business features creative twists on an all-American favorite. Traditionalists will like classic hot dogs like the Chicago, Hank’s frank, bratwurst or chili dog. If you want something more gourmet, go for the Hawaiian with mango mustard and pineapple relish, andouille with Cajun mustard and grilled onions, or the Francois, which boasts truffle mustard-mayo, sautéed herb mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese. Be sure to check out the featured daily special — the Kobe dog (made with premium wagyu beef) is especially popular, as is the lobster dog (housemade blend of shrimp, lobster and fish sausage with garlic-relish aioli).

Call 808-532-4265 or visit hankshautedogs.com.

The Corndog Co. of Hawaii

A corn dog isn’t exactly a hot dog — after all, this savory treat features a sausage that’s dipped in cornmeal batter then deep fried — but it’s a close cousin, so we had to include it. The Corndog Co. of Hawaii, located at the stoplight across Kahuku High School, has a small but mighty menu devoted to the golden-brown treats. The epic corn dog is the business’s bestseller. It’s a quarter-pound, all-beef dog that’s battered, rolled in panko and fried. It’s then drizzled with honey, sweet chile sauce and mustard.

Pro tip: You can upgrade any corndog to make it a combo meal, which comes with the business’s housemade kettle chips.

Call 808-282-3672 or visit thecorndogco.com.

Rainbow Drive-In

This isn’t a traditional hot dog in a bun, but the chili dog plate is a customer favorite at Rainbow Drive-In.

“The chili dog plate is one of our top sellers — our chili is made in house daily,” confirms Chris Iwamura, CEO of Rainbow Drive-In.

The plate is simple and sure to satisfy any craving. Two wieners are served with the business’s famous chili, which consists of ground beef, kidney beans and garlic simmered with Rainbow Drive-In’s special blend of herbs and spices.

Visit rainbowdrivein.com to learn more.

Butcher & Bird

Butcher & Bird (324 Coral St. Ste. 207) is known for its locally sourced specialty meats, including charcuterie and sausages. Its deli menu changes regularly, but check to see if the famous housemade bratwurst, Italian sausage, chorizo sausage or Da Brat footlong are available. The latter features a 12-inch bratwurst topped with sauerkraut and spicy brown mustard.

Call 808-762-8095 or visit butcherandbirdhi.com.

Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck

Yes, you read that right — you can find hot dogs at this food truck that’s famous for its garlic shrimp. Giovanni’s is home to the jumbo garlic hot dog, which features a plump, juicy Aloha Dog generously coated in the business’s famous scampi sauce.

It comes with two scoops of rice (for mopping up all that garlicky sauce, of course).

The biz has locations in Kahuku, Haleiwa and Kakaako (second floor of Hmart). Check out giovannisshrimptruck.com.