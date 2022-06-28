Democratic hopefuls for governor to hold first joint appearance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The three leading Democratic candidates hoping to become Hawaii’s next governor are scheduled to make their first live, joint appearance in a special one-hour, digital town hall on the Honolulu Star- Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele and Vicky Cayetano, a business entrepreneur and former first lady, will be asked questions by “Spotlight Hawaii” hosts Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji, in addition to questions from viewers.

The digital town hall appearance will extend the normal 30-minute “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream format. The program features island news makers and is livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Wednesday’s special digital town hall is not designed as a political debate. But there are rules: Each candidate will be allowed to make opening and closing statements and can ask a question of only one other candidate midway through the event.

“It’s the first time that the Democratic candidates will all interact in a live format,” de Nies said. “We want to get to as many topics as possible. … We really want to engage the audience so they can ask their questions of the candidates. … Viewers’ questions should be direct and succinct.”

Other “broad topics” are likely to touch on the economy and managing tourism, she said.

Before closing statements, de Nies and Tsuji plan to ask “mixed plate” questions of the candidates “to get to know them as people,” de Nies said.

The program and a podcast will be available for replay at staradvertiser.com later Wednesday.