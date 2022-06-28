comscore Former ministries leader faces sex assault charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former ministries leader faces sex assault charges

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

A former president and director of the now-defunct House of Angel Ministries in Waianae was indicted Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls in his care over a span of more than four years. Read more

