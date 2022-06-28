comscore Gov. David Ige targets 30 Hawaii legislative bills for veto | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Gov. David Ige targets 30 Hawaii legislative bills for veto

  By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 11:34 p.m.

    Gov. David Ige on Monday announced his intent to veto 30 of the 343 bills passed by the state Legislature during the 2022 legislative session.

Gov. David Ige on Monday gave Hawaii’s Legislature a long list of bills he might veto, including measures dealing with bail reform, $60 million in Hawaii Tourism Authority funding and a vaping products ban. Read more

