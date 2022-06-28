Hundreds of keiki under 5 vaccinated in rollout of clinics

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Vaccination efforts are underway for Hawaii’s youngest residents, with more than 500 keiki under age 5 getting their COVID-19 shots over the weekend. Read more

Vaccination efforts are underway for Hawaii’s youngest residents, with more than 500 keiki under age 5 getting their COVID-19 shots over the weekend.

Hawaii Pacific Health vaccinated some 585 keiki under age 5 at large-scale clinics at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu and Kauai Medical Clinic in Lihue on Saturday.

Among them were the two sons of Ryan Nakagawa, who were vaccinated at Kapiolani on Saturday, according to a news release. Nakagawa said he and his wife work full time and wanted to make sure they minimized the risk of infection for everyone in the family.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe and the kids are able to go to school and get the education that they need,” he said.

Dr. Mary Rose Nino, a local pediatrician, also got her daughter vaccinated at Ka­piolani, saying she fully believes in the vaccines’ safety and efficacy.

“Just knowing that if there’s anything we can do to keep her safer, we want to do anything that we can, and as parents, we always want what’s best for our children,” she said. “We feel like doing this for her today just allows us to give back to her and be able to show her the world, which she hasn’t seen for these past two years so far.”

Appointments for the weekend filled up quickly, but HPH will offer additional clinics to get children under 5 vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines this summer.

“We are very encouraged by the community’s response to Hawai‘i Pacific Health’s vaccination efforts for children younger than 5 years old,” said Dr. Douglas Kwock, HPH vice president of medical affairs, in a statement Monday to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Many parents told our staff they are relieved to have their entire family vaccinated, including some children who were born during the pandemic. Families are now looking forward to traveling, sending children to daycare or preschool, and participating in activities that they may have hesitated to do before their children had this added protection. Based on our initial appointments all being taken, we have added more dates to provide these large-scale vaccination events in order to help those parents who want their children vaccinated sooner than later.”

There are clinics scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9 and 10 at Kapolei High School. There will also be clinics offered at Kapiolani Medical Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on three more Saturdays: July 23 and Aug. 13 and 27.

At the HPH clinics Saturday, more than 130 children ages 5-11 got their first dose or booster shot, which will also be available at upcoming clinics.

The state Department of Health estimates there are about 80,000 children in the state now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, and initially aims to vaccinate about 30% of the age group.

DOH pre-ordered the vaccines and deployed them simultaneously to pediatricians, federally qualified health centers and other medical facilities, according to its strategic plan. It has also released educational videos, including a Q&A with local pediatricians.

Most parents will prefer to have their children vaccinated by their own pediatrician, DOH said in the plan, but not all are enrolled as COVID-19 vaccination providers. Many pharmacies are also unable to vaccinate children under age 3, so other options will need to be available.

DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char urged parents not to wait, given the time needed to get protection from the vaccines, in preparation for preschool and day care in the fall.

The vaccines are safe and effective, she said, and can help prevent children from getting severely ill or hospitalized, noting there have been more than 2 million cases of COVID-19 in kids 6 months to 4 years old in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

The three-dose Pfizer vaccines for keiki ages 6 months to 4 years include two doses three weeks apart, followed by a third eight weeks later, while two doses of Moderna vaccines for ages 6 months to 5 years are given four weeks apart.

The Queen’s Health Systems held a soft launch of keiki-under-5 vaccinations Wednesday, and is now taking appointments for various locations around Oahu by appointment only at 808-691-2222.

On Monday, Kaiser Permanente and the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center also began offering the vaccines for children under 5. Kaiser is offering the vaccines at 13 sites statewide. The WCCHC is offering the vaccines at child wellness visits as well as via its COVID-19 vaccine line at 808-427-3659.

HPH recommends that parents dress their children in comfortable clothing for the vaccinations, particularly for children ages 2 and younger, who get the shot in the upper thigh.

Adults might prefer to hold younger children as they receive their shots, HPH said, and can bring a favorite toy, book or item. Kapiolani’s Child Life specialists and Ruby, the center’s chief canine officer, will be at the Kapiolani vaccination clinic during designated times to provide comfort.

HAWAII PACIFIC HEALTH

>> Kapolei High School, 91-5007 Kapolei Parkway: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 9, 10, 30, 31 and Sept. 24, 25

>> Kapiolani Medical Center, 1319 Punahou St. (check-in, Diamond Head Tower Lobby): 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 23, Aug. 13 and 27

Primary vaccine and booster doses for children ages 5-11 will also be available.

Appointments are required at Hawaii PacificHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine.

THE QUEEN’S HEALTH SYSTEMS

By appointment only, available at various Oahu locations. by calling 808-691-2222. Visit covid.queens.org/vaccine for more information.

KAISER PERMANENTE HAWAII

Vaccinations for keiki under 5 at 13 vaccination sites statewide, by appointment only at 808-432-2000. Visit healthy.kaiserpermanente.org (click on “vaccines and boosters”).

Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center

Available at all WCCHC primary care clinics. Call 808-427-3659 to make an appointment.

Pharmacies and pediatrician’s offices are also offering vaccines for keiki under 5. Visit the state Department of Health’s website hawaiicovid19.com for more locations.