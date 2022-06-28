comscore Hundreds of keiki under 5 vaccinated in rollout of clinics | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hundreds of keiki under 5 vaccinated in rollout of clinics

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

Vaccination efforts are underway for Hawaii’s youngest residents, with more than 500 keiki under age 5 getting their COVID-19 shots over the weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Supporters of Native Hawaiian group back its marketing concepts for Hawaii
Next Story
No end in sight for Red Hill water pumping

Scroll Up