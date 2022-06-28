Nobel-winning journalist is recognized at Capitol

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:56 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maria Ressa, with lei, was recognized Monday with an Honorary Certificate by Hawaii lawmakers for her efforts to safeguard freedom of expression. A reception with her supporters was held after the ceremony at the state Capitol. In 2021 Ressa was the first Filipino to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
State Sens. Clarence Nishihara, left, Donna Kim and Bennette Misalucha, right, with Maria Ressa after the certificate presentation by the Hawaii lawmakers.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
“I haven’t done anything differently from when I became a journalist in 1986. It takes a lot more courage to just stand by your values.”
Maria Ressa
Pictured above speaking at Monday’s ceremony at the state Capitol