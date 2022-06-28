comscore Nobel-winning journalist is recognized at Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Nobel-winning journalist is recognized at Capitol

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Maria Ressa, with lei, was recognized Monday with an Honorary Certificate by Hawaii lawmakers for her efforts to safeguard freedom of expression. A reception with her supporters was held after the ceremony at the state Capitol. In 2021 Ressa was the first Filipino to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM State Sens. Clarence Nishihara, left, Donna Kim and Bennette Misalucha, right, with Maria Ressa after the certificate presentation by the Hawaii lawmakers.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“I haven’t done anything differently from when I became a journalist in 1986. It takes a lot more courage to just stand by your values.”</strong> <strong>Maria Ressa</strong> <em>Pictured above speaking at Monday’s ceremony at the state Capitol</em>

Members of Hawaii’s state Senate honored journalist and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa at the state Capitol on Monday for her unyielding stance to protect freedom of expression. Read more

