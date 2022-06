Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the hiring of three independent agents to its Honolulu office:

Janis Barcelona previously served as a Realtor at Compass Hawaii.

Koa Cassady most recently served as a Realtor-associate at Compass Hawaii.

Joanne Iglesias previously served as a Realtor-associate at Century21 Homefinders.

>> Nalani Minton was recognized as an ‘Oiwi Leader by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement with the first cohort of awardees of the new E Ola Award. Minton serves as director of ‘Ike Ao Pono, a Native Hawaiian Initiative at NAW School of Nursing at UH Manoa, and has been involved in Native Hawaiian health and social justice initiatives for over 45 years.

