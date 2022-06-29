Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A Nobelist speaks for the truth Today Updated 6:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Truth, communicated with passion, can be a countervailing, democratic force to authoritarianism advanced by falsehoods. That is the precept for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner and journalist Maria Ressa, Tuesday’s keynote speaker at the East-West Center International Media Conference. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Truth, communicated with passion, can be a countervailing, democratic force to authoritarianism advanced by falsehoods. That is the precept for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner and journalist Maria Ressa, Tuesday’s keynote speaker at the East-West Center International Media Conference. Ressa attributes growing authoritarian power worldwide to the attention-fracturing, falsehood-favoring effects of social media, and argued for global cooperation among journalists to counteract this splintering force. The previous day, Ressa’s news organization, Rappler.com, was ordered shut by the Philippines government. “The Battle for Facts,” her keynote subject, continues. Previous Story Column: The fight to protect women’s rights should be nonpartisan