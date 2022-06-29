comscore Off the News: A Nobelist speaks for the truth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A Nobelist speaks for the truth

Truth, communicated with passion, can be a countervailing, democratic force to authoritarianism advanced by falsehoods. That is the precept for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner and journalist Maria Ressa, Tuesday’s keynote speaker at the East-West Center International Media Conference. Read more

