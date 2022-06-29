comscore Editorial: Long-term threats to Windward coast | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Long-term threats to Windward coast

Kamehameha Highway is the only route between Kahaluu and Haleiwa, so when any portion of the road is damaged or blocked, it’s a major problem. But the road is in trouble, particularly on the Windward side: threatened by deteriorating infrastructure on land, and rising sea levels and eroding beaches oceanside. Read more

