5-time world champion surfer Carissa Moore clinches top 5 spot with 25th tour win in Brazil | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

5-time world champion surfer Carissa Moore clinches top 5 spot with 25th tour win in Brazil

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  THIAGO DIZ / WORLD SURF LEAGUE Spectators packed the beach for the Oi Rio Pro final at Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday.

    THIAGO DIZ / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Spectators packed the beach for the Oi Rio Pro final at Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday.

  DANIEL SMORIGO / WORLD SURF LEAGUE Five-time WSL champion Carissa Moore was carried off the beach by her suppor team after winning the Oi Rio Pro Tuesday at Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    DANIEL SMORIGO / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Five-time WSL champion Carissa Moore was carried off the beach by her suppor team after winning the Oi Rio Pro Tuesday at Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Hawaii surfer Carissa Moore continued her strong 2022 World Surf League Championship Tour season, capturing the Oi Rio Pro in Saquarema, Brazil, on Tuesday. Read more

