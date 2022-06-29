Olympic gold medalist Bill Woolsey enjoyed teaching his love of swimming, dies at 87

Family and friends are remembering Hawaii’s “Aquaman” as an Olympic gold medalist in swimming and an impactful teacher.

Bill Woolsey, 87, died Saturday in California.

“He was super humble,” said grandson Ikaika Woolsey, a former University of Hawaii quarterback. “He didn’t really talk too much. He taught people to be humble and let your actions speak, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Bill Woolsey’s actions were loud and prolific as a competitive swimmer.

Woolsey, a McKinley graduate, was 17 years old when he earned a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle relay at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki. He also competed in the 1,500-meter freestyle. In the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, he earned a silver medal in the 800-meter freestyle relay. He placed sixth in the 100-meter freestyle and competed in the 400-meter backstroke.

The Olympic appearances bracketed a heralded swimming career at Indiana University. He was an eight-time All-American, and won NCAA championships in the 220- and 440-yard freestyle. In 1956, he won Big Ten titles in the 220-, 440- and 1,500-yard freestyle.

Woolsey is an inductee of the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame.

Woolsey grew up in Manoa Valley, where a street is named after his family. The Woolsey Poi company had a farm in the valley.

At McKinley, Woolsey was teammates with swimming and diving legends Ford Konno, Stanley Tanioka, Wally Nakamoto and Evelyn Kawamoto. Ellen Lim, who was McKinley’s timer at the time, recalled Woolsey as being one of the best of that era. In addition to training at McKinley, Woolsey was mentored by the late Soichi Sakamoto, a member of the American Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame and UH Circle of Honor. Woolsey often worked out in the Pacific Ocean and Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium.

After retiring from competitive swimming, Woolsey returned to Hawaii, where he ran several business ventures. But his life’s goal, according to son Tripp Woolsey, was to “teach as many kids how to swim because we live on an island.”

He taught swimming at Kaneohe District Park. “When we finally got a house in Kahalu‘u, he built a pool,” Tripp Woolsey said. “Summers, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., there was nothing but kids. He taught them swimming for years and years. I’ll still meet people. ‘I know you don’t know me, but I know your dad. He taught me swimming way back when.’ … He taught adults. His goal was to teach everybody how to swim.”

After moving to California, Bill Woolsey taught swimming into his 70s.

“It was more about giving back to the younger generation,” Ikaika Woolsey said. “Swimming was his life.”

He is survived by wife, Julia; daughters Heidi and Kelly; sons Tripp and Cleve; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.